40 skilled artisans took 35 days to carefully carve the sculptures of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sita, Lord Lakshman in addition to the Royal Court.

New Delhi: In a show of excellent craftsmanship, a diamond merchant has made a necklace on the theme of the Ram Temple by using over 5000 American diamonds. The Surat-based diamond merchant has decided to gift it to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 40 skilled artisans took 35 days to carefully carve the sculptures of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sita, Lord Lakshman in addition to the Royal Court. The video of the necklace is going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A diamond necklace has been made on the theme of Ram temple in Surat. 5,000 American diamonds have been used in this entire design. The diamond necklace is made of 2 kg silver, 40 artisans completed this design in 35 days. The diamond merchant said, “It is… pic.twitter.com/sf7jGmq1b5 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.Director of Rasesh Jewels, Kaushik Kakadiya said, “More than 5000 American diamonds have been used. It is made of 2 kg silver. We were inspired by the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

