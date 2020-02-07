New Delhi: In a brazen act of high-handedness, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister, Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Thursday made a tribal boy remove the buckle of his slippers during the inauguration of an elephant camp in in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgris district.

Notably, the minister, who was surrounded by police, collector and party men had to remove his slippers before entering the shrine. He called the boy, identified as CB Kethan, and asked him to unbuckle his footwear.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sreenivasan can be heard saying, “Come here… come here…buckle…remove this buckle.”

Watch it here:

Jis Din iss bacche ke andar chupa Birsa jaag gaya…. https://t.co/wWVlP8uLZ1 — Utsav🌾 (@Diary_of_Lawyer) February 6, 2020

The incident has caused outrage on social media with several seeking action against the Minister under the SC/ST Act. After facing flak, the AIADMK minister defended himself saying, “It was not my intention to make the boy remove his slippers. But I considered the boy as my grandson and, hence, called him.”

Meanwhile, the boy, Kethan also filed a case against the minister under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Narrating his ordeal, the boy in a letter to the police said,”After I came to know that the videos were flashed in the media, I was very embarrassed, and I broke down.”