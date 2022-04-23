Jammu: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have eliminated two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists belonging to a suicide squad. According to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, the terrorists could have been a part of a “big conspiracy” to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union territory.Also Read - Govt Designates Sheikh Sajad, Responsible For Killing Journalist Shujaat Bukhari, As Terrorist

The joint operation was led by the Civil Society Forum (CSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army in the Sunjwan on Thursday night. A CCTV video has surfaced of the terrorist attack, in which terrorists can be seen firing upon the bus carrying CISF personnel. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Railway Police Official Killed, 2 Others Injured in Militant Attack in Pulwama's Kakapora

#WATCH CCTV footage of the terrorist attack on the bus carrying CISF personnel in the Sunjwan area of Jammu early yesterday (Source unverified) pic.twitter.com/2TUzFIupZy — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Also Read - Hailstorm Alert In THESE States Till Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Damage To Building

“The operation was carried out the entire night in which two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were eliminated. The two terrorists were part of JEM’s suicide squad, launched from Pakistan. They came wearing suicide vests. ” Terrorists were tasked with targeting a camp of the security forces or engaging… to inflict a lot of casualties,” the director-general of police told media persons.

According to the police, the terrorists killed were planning a suicide attack in any area with heavily deployed security.

“Acting on a specific tip, a joint operation was launched by the CSF, CRPF, and the Indian Army during the night. As the firing continued during the search, some of the security personnel deployed at the outer cordon were injured, while one CSF Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) SP Patel got martyred,” he added.

The DGP said the it was “very unfortunate” that the incident took place right before the Prime Minister’s visit. “It is a part of some huge conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Jammu. It could also be a part of a greater conspiracy to sabotage the PM’s visit,” he said further.

However, DGP denied terrorists planning to target PM Modi’s rally. He further said a huge cache of weapons including numerous grenades were recovered including medicines and eatables.

PM Modi’s visit to Jammu’s Samba is scheduled on Sunday (April 24), on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, to address the panchayats of the country from Palli, Jammu and Kashmir.

He also stated, “the sudden launch of terrorists in the area and their immediate action for the task assigned, makes it appear like a fresh infiltration, as they were no terrorism background found.”

The DGP also mentioned that three arms, several grenades, energy drinks, and medicines (often carried by the Fidayeens) were recovered from their possession.