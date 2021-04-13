Bhopal: In a shocking video that surfaced on social media platforms, a gardener working at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Sanchi was seen collecting coronavirus samples by asking people visiting the hospital to perform a self-test. In the video, those who came to the hospital to get tested were seen collecting throat samples on themselves, as Halke Ram, the gardener, was heard instructing. Also Read - Air India Pilots Union Seeks Temporary Suspension of Breath Analyzer Test Amid Coronavirus Surge

Halke Ram told reporters that he was asking people to collect their own samples because everyone else in the hospital had already tested positive for the viral infection.

"I am a gardener. Also, I'm not a permanent employee of the hospital but I am collecting samples because all others at the hospital have been infected," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the hospital’s block medical officer defended the act saying the gardener had been trained to do so in view of the situation. “What can we do? The staff has got infected but work has go on and, therefore, as an emergency alternative, we have trained several people, including the gardener, to collect samples,” Rajshiri Tidke, the Block Medical Officer in charge of the hospital said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, who himself represents Sanchi, was seen holding bye-election campaigns. Chaudhary, a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, recently switched to the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 6,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the biggest spike in a single day, while 37 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the tally to 3,44,634 and toll to 4,221, as per the state health department.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who denied any chances of a lockdown in the state, expedited measures and assigned responsibilities of COVID-19 management in various districts to his cabinet colleagues.