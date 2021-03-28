Noida: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, thousands of devotees gathered, danced and played Holi together, mostly without face masks at the Dwarkadhish temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Sunday. The devotees have clearly defied coronavirus prevention protocols and social distancing norms to celebrate the festival. Also Read - From Rashami Desai to Bharti Singh, TV Celebs Pour in Wishes on Holi 2021

In a video, shared by news agency ANI, a sea of devotees of all age groups thronged the temple and can be seen dancing and clapping as prayers songs were being played through the temple’s loudspeakers. The devotees can also be seen cheering as one of the pandits throws plate full of colors at the crowd. Also Read - Saumya Tandon Wishes Holi by Teasing Fans With Beautiful Dance on Mohe Rang Do Laal- Watch Video

Watch video:

#WATCH: A day before Holi, devotees celebrate the festival in Mathura’s Dwarkadhish Temple pic.twitter.com/Y2OTtiRNh7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2021

The over a minute-long video from the temple was posted at a time when India fights the latest surge in Covid cases, prompting authorities to implement stricter rules across many states. After the video was shared on Twitter, the netizens were not at all happy with the crowd violating Covid norms at the temple. While many shared memes that Covid still exists, some wrote that it is not right to gather in such large number during Covid times.