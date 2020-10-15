New Delhi: A police constable was dragged on a busy road in Delhi for nearly 400 metres while he tried to hold on to the car’s bonnet for his dear life, after he attempted to stop a traffic violator. Also Read - Man Drags Police Officer on Car's Bonnet in Jalandhar Amid Lockdown | Watch Video

The incident took place on Monday (September 12) in South Delhi's Dhaula Kuan near Cantonment area when the constable tried to stop the speeding car.

CCTV footage showed the traffic cop holding on to the bonnet of a speeding car while its driver was dragging him. The driver could be seen zigzagging his car while rash driving to get the traffic cop off the bonnet.

After being dragged for a distance, the cop fell off the car in the middle of traffic. Fortunately, cars and motorbikes on the busy road saw what was happening and stopped in time and the cop wasn’t hurt badly.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

However, constable Mahipal Singh suffered some injuries on falling. The driver tried to flee after this but was chased for nearly a kilometer and then caught by public and other traffic police personnel.

An FIR was registered against the driver, identified as Shubham, at Delhi Cantt police station in southwest Delhi.