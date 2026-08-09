Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district, no causality reported | Watch

A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said.

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New Delhi: A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday, police said. “The incident took place near the airstrip. We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” a senior police official said.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm during a training exercise at Baramati Airfield, Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill said.

VIDEO | A trainer aircraft of private company crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Further details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sB1OYwAUHk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2026

“An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, with Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. No injuries have been reported.”

Gill said the aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29 and carried out a rejected take-off.

“The aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out. During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold.”