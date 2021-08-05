New Delhi: Two leopard cubs on Thursday were seen wandering in a private university in Thana Mirzapur area of ​​the Saharanpur district. According to the locals, the University was closed after the government announced lockdown owing to the unprecedented spike in the covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic. The government had recently allowed the educational institutes to reopen. The two leopard cubs were spotted in the university when the classrooms were opened by the management for cleaning purposes. Here is the video:Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening Update: CM Basavaraj Bommai Likely To Take Final Decision Tomorrow

#Watch: Two Leopard Cubs Spotted in a private University in Thana Mirzapur area of Saharanpur district pic.twitter.com/o2FgSEbQzk — India.com (@indiacom) August 5, 2021

