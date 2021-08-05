New Delhi: Two leopard cubs on Wednesday were seen wandering in a private university in the Thana Mirzapur area of ​​the Saharanpur district. According to the locals, the University was closed after the government announced lockdown owing to the unprecedented spike in the covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic. The government has recently allowed the educational institutes to reopen. The two leopard cubs were spotted in the university when the classes were opened by the management for cleaning purposes. Here is the video:Also Read - 4 More Indian Pharma Firms Expected to Produce Covid Vaccines by October-November

#Watch: Two Leopard Curbs Spotted in a private University in Thana Mirzapur area of Saharanpur District pic.twitter.com/rE2dESEBPH — India.com (@indiacom) August 5, 2021

