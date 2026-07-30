WATCH: Two trunks full of cash, 15 kg gold seized from retired bus driver’s home in Bengal’s Birbhum, TMC connection emerges

Police said they received source information that illegal cash and gold linked to an organised syndicate had been stored at the residence of a close aide of Tulu Mondal, identified as Najibuddin.

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Birbhum: Police seize cash worth several crores of rupees and kilograms of gold during a raid at the residence of former government bus driver-turned-stone trader Minar Mondal as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the stone trade, in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_29_2026_000582B)

Police in West Bengal’s Birbhum district recovered more than Rs. 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars worth around Rs. 2 crore during a raid at the house of a retired government bus driver in Deucha village on Wednesday. The search operation lasted nearly 20 hours, and officials said bundles of cash were still being counted by late evening. According to the police, the money was found packed inside two large trunks. Officers said the total amount seized could increase as the counting was still in progress.

The house belongs to Minar Mondal, a retired government bus driver. Police are questioning him and his son to find out where the cash and gold came from. Investigators are also checking whether any more money or valuables have been hidden at other locations.

To count the huge amount of cash, officials used five cash-counting machines, while gold-weighing scales were brought in to measure the seized gold.

The entire area around the house was sealed off during the raid. Senior police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Nilesh Gaikwad and DSP (Law and Order) Kunal Mukherjee, were present to supervise the operation.

Police said Minar Mondal is related to Tulu Mondal, a well-known stone trader in the district. Reports also claimed that Tulu had earlier worked as a stone revenue collector during the Trinamool Congress government.

Tulu Mondal is also known to be a close associate of former Trinamool Congress MLA Anubrata Mondal, who joined the camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee earlier this month.

After retiring from his government job, Minar is believed to have taken up an important role in Tulu Mondal’s business. Police are investigating whether there is any link between the seized cash and gold and the stone trade.

CM promises crackdown

“Following a precise operation based on source based information, Birbhum Police conducted a major raid under Mohammad Bazar PS targeting the hideout of illegal sand mafia Tullu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin. The operation has uncovered staggering amounts of illegally amassed wealth: Cash Recovered So Far: ₹5.5 crore with counting still ongoing. Gold Recovered: 15 kg. West Bengal Govt’s ongoing drive against the corrupt will go on with ‘Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption’ as our guiding principle,” Adhikari wrote on X.