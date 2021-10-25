New Delhi: With Diwali just around the corner, markets in the national capital have seen a massive spike in footfall flouting all COVID-19 norms. Scary visuals of a huge crowd of shoppers flooding the markets of Delhi have also surfaced. This comes at a time when already several states across the country are witnessing a post-festive spike in COVID-19 cases. As per a TOI report, this week, the country has reported nearly the same number of cases as in the previous seven days, recording a decline of just 1%, as infections rose in several states in the days following Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations.Also Read - Go For Online Shopping, Avoid Travel: Centre Issues COVID Advisory to States Ahead of Festivals

WATCH: Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Announces Special Festival Trains Ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja | Full List Here

#WATCH | Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi flooded with shoppers during festive season, on Sunday pic.twitter.com/EnxH8lb7ju — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Also Read - Diwali 2021 Decor Tips: Best Ways For DIY Styling to Bring Magic Into Your House This Festive Season

As per reports, some hospitals have already started reporting a rise in the number of cases after the onset of the ongoing festival season. Even though the overall COVID-19 situation in the country remains stable, and the number of patients remains low, many hospitals have reportedly reopened their Covid wards with some seeing even 20-25% more patients this week, as against a week ago.

On Monday (October 25), India recorded 14,306 new cases, 443 deaths, and 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This has taken the active caseload to 1,67,695. Meanwhile, three states have shown an uptick in the number of fresh COVID cases right after the festivities. The states are West Bengal, Assam and Himachal.