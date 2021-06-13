Delhi Unlock News: The news of further unlocking in Delhi has instantly changed the wind in the national capital with people returning in large numbers at the popular marketplaces. Videos and images surfaced on Sunday afternoon showing a massive crowd at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market, which is famous for selling thrift items at dirt cheap prices. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2021: DDMA Issues SOPs For Weekly Markets. Full Details Here

"We're happy that the government permitted shops to reopen after COVID lockdown. Customers have started coming to market. Hoping for more footfall," a shop owner told news agency ANI.

Watch video:



Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further relaxations under Unlock 2.0 in the capital city allowing shops, markets, and malls to open in full capacity from Monday (June 14). Restaurants have also been allowed to function at 50 per cent strength.

“After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes; swimming pools, gyms, sports complex, cinema halls will continue to remain shut.