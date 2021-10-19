Dehradun: Amid a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a car, with passengers on board, was pulled to safety by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after it got stuck in Lambagad drain on Badrinath highway on Monday. A video of the dramatic rescue operation has surfaced online and has gone viral.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Parts of India Over Next 2 Days Due to Cyclonic Circulations

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Debris has blocked Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and has damaged dozens of vehicles in Sirobagad. The link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides. Landslides were triggered due to incessant rains in the area for the past 4 days.

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday. There has been a power cut as well since Monday night in several areas including the district headquarters. As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places. According to the district administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the highway to re-open. However, the rain continues to lash the state and Badrinath received fresh snowfall this morning.

The water level in the Nandakini River has also rose significantly raising an alarm. As per Meteorological Centre Dehradun, Chamoli received 19.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. National forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days.