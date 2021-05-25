Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Yaas approaches Odisha, heavy rains lashed Chandipur and Kendrapara areas of the state. Several other districts including Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Paradip, and Bhadrak also started receiving rainfall from Monday afternoon. Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department. Rescue teams are all set to carry out operations. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas LIVE: Bengal, Odisha on Yellow Alert; Massive Evacuation Underway in Low-Lying Areas

A yellow alert has also been declared both in Odisha and West Bengal after cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ moved slowly north-northwestwards and was very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the IMD said. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas To Turn into Severe Storm, Warns IMD; Govt Puts All Agencies on High Alert | Top Developments

WATCH VIDEO: Also Read - Odisha Cancels Vaccination Drive, COVID Testing in 3 Districts Till May 27 Due to Cyclone Yaas

#WATCH Rain lashes Odisha’s Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26#Odisha pic.twitter.com/YBh696l2eC — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

The IMD on Monday predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal region of Odisha on Monday has been predicted by the IMD with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts and heavy over Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj districts later in the day.

Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, and Sundergarh is expected on May 26. Heavy rainfall at isolated places in north interior Odisha may take place on May 27.

Anticipating the fury of the storm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels as well as safety of COVID-19 facilities such as oxygen plants, mostly located in eastern India.

Speaking about the preparedness ahead of the cyclone, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the Centre that the state was fully prepared to deal with the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’. “We are fully prepared and our officers are in touch with officers of the union government. We will get back on requirements,” the chief minister said to the union home minister.