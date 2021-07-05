Lucknow: An illegal multi-storey under-construction building promoted by former BSP MP Dawood Ahmed in Lucknow was on Sunday razed by the Uttar Pradesh government after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) raised a red flag due to its close proximity to a protected monument. Visuals of the demolition were widely circulated on social media platforms. Also Read - UP Elections 2022: AIMIM to Contest on 100 Seats, Alliance Only With OP Rajbhar's Party, Says Owaisi

During the process, a driver operating the excavator on site of the building came under the rubble as the building collapsed to the ground. A part of the building collapsed on the excavator, giving the driver little to no time to escape. While the vehicle was damaged, the driver was rescued with minor injuries.

The construction of the building started in 2017 on a 3,600 square feet area. It received an ASI notice in 2018 and the Lucknow Development Authority had rejected the building plan. But Ahmed went to court against this order too.

The ASI gave time to the BSP MP to deconstruct the building but when that did not happen, they decided to raze it to the ground.