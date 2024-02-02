WATCH: PM Modi LOL At Kharge’s ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ Remark In Rajya Sabha

Kharge unwitting acknowledged that the ruling dispensation was well on its way to cross the margin of 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, drawing a chuckle from PM Modi.

Screengrab from video shared by @BJP4India

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s humorous reference to BJP’s “abki baar 400 paar” election slogan drew a chuckle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House, Kharge unwitting acknowledged that the ruling dispensation was well on its way to cross the margin of 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Why did you even file a counter affidavit against a recent PIL regarding women’s reservation in the Supreme Court. You (BJP) did not have to do that as you already have a majority with 330-34 seats, and now it’s going to go over 400 seats,” the Congress President said, eliciting a laugh from PM Modi.

PM Modi be like, "I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans…" pic.twitter.com/dnpc5e0vI9 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 2, 2024

Kharge went on to say, “Let them secure the first position. Those present here clapping have come with the ‘kripa’ (blessing) of PM Modi.”

Amidst the banter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal interjected, applauding Kharge’s comments. “Kharge ji spoke the truth,” he added.

However, Kharge soon cleared up what he meant to say, asserting that the BJP would not even surpass 100 seats in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Sharing a clipped version of Kharge’s speech on their official X handle, the BJP wrote: ” “PM Modi be like, “I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans…”

The clipped portion evoked laughter among those seated on the Treasury bench, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared the video on her Twitter account and tweeted, “Opposition also accepted, BJP will cross 400-mark in the third time!”

2024 Lok Sabha polls

Congress is spearheading the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, as they gear up to take on the BJP juggernaut in the upcoming general elections even as the saffron brigade looks all but certain to secure a third consecutive term at the Centre.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections likely to be held this year in April.

