New Delhi: Hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, slain actor-singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to social media to put the rumours of his entry into politics to rest. In a video posted of his late son's Instagram account, Singh appealed to the people not to pay heed to speculation doing the rounds on social media and said he has no intention of contesting any election.

In the 55 second long video clip, he also thanked the people for standing with him in his hour of distress and requeste Moosewala's fans and supports to attend the Bhog and Antim Ardas ceremonies organised in singer-rapper's memory on June 8. He said there he would share his thoughts with those present.

The video came after noted economist Sardara Singh Johl had proposed to elect slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat which goes to bypoll on June 23. Congress has also endorsed the suggestion. The Sangrur seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the Assembly elections from Dhuri, a part of the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

The 28-year-old Congress leader was shot dead near Mansa a day after the Punjab government had reduced his security cover in an action against ‘VIP culture’. As per the police, the rapper-singer was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa with two others.

Moosewala’s parents met Union Home Minister Shah in Chandigarh today and demanded a CBI probe into their son’s murder. The meeting was held at the Chandigarh airport. A day earlier, Moosewala’s father also wrote to Shah, demanding a probe into his son’s killing by a central agency.