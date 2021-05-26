Kolkata: At least two persons were electrocuted and killed on Tuesday as a storm approached the West Bengal coast much ahead of Cyclone Yaas. Nearly 80 houses were destroyed in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts till last evening in what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called “a tornado”. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Heavy Rains, Stormy Winds in Odisha, Bengal as 'Yaas' Nears Landfall

“Please don’t venture out unless it is very urgent during the cyclone. Today, we have witnessed a couple of mini tornados in Bandel (Hooghly) and Bijpur (North 24 Parganas)… We are getting information that a few others were also injured,” Banerjee told reporters. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas to Make Landfall Today; Odisha, West Bengal Evacuate Over 11 Lakh People | Top Developments

The “tornado” that lasted a little over a minute, injuring at least five people, the chief minister said, struck hours before Cyclone ‘Yaas’ makes landfall near Odisha’s Dhamra port today noon. However, its effects were huge.

“This was unexpected… The tornado wreaked havoc in Chinsurah, partly damaging 40 houses. Two persons were also electrocuted to death,” Banerjee told PTI. The injured were taken to hospital by local panchayat members, she added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that her administration has evacuated over nine lakh people from coastal districts to safe shelters. Flight operations at the Kolkatas NSCBI airport here have also been suspended from 8.30 AM to 7.45 PM owing to the weather warning on Wednesday, the Airports Authority of India said.