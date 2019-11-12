New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel was seen performing Kar Seva at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple by washing utensils.

Besides, the minister also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Earlier on November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara.

Clad in Kurta Pyjama, Patel who was wearing a scarf to cover his head, visited Gurudwaras like a common devout.

Watch the video of the minister performing Kar Seva at Harmandir Sahib here:

This is not the first time an Union Minister was seen washing utensils at Gurudwara. Earlier, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was seen performing Kar Seva at Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries performing Kar Seva at Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.@HarsimratBadal_ pic.twitter.com/vyrDI2it8C — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees from across the country have offered prayers at Gurdwara Ber Sahib. Several social and religious organisations have made arrangements of ‘langar’ (community kitchen) for the visiting devotees.

A light and sound show based on the philosophy, life time events and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was drawing huge crowds, officials said. Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations.