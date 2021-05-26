Kolkata: Hours before the landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas began in Odisha, strong winds and heavy tides saw seawater ingress in many coastal towns of West Bengal. In Bengal, the most affected so far is the East Midnapore district where seawater has flooded several residential areas along New Digha sea beach. The Met department in Kolkata said the maximum wind speed in the city reached 62 kmph. The maximum wind speed in the coastal resort town of Digha in East Midnapore reached around 90 km per hour. Several low-lying areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore were inundated owing to high tidal waves. Several embankments, including 51 in East Midnapore, have been breached as the water level in the rivers in the coastal areas rose, officials and eye-witnesses said. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Kolkata City Ahead of Cyclone Yaas Landfall

The Met department also warned of tidal waves of two- four metres height above astronomical tide to inundate low- lying coastal areas of East Midnapore, and of two metres above astronomical tide in low-lying areas of South 24 Parganas. Most parts of West Bengal and Odisha also received heavy overnight rains.

The Met department had earlier warned of tidal waves of two to four metres height above astronomical tide to inundate low lying coastal areas of East Midnapore and of two metres above astronomical tide in low-lying areas of South 24 Parganas around the time of landfall of ‘Yaas’.

About 404 rescue teams including 52 from the NDRF, 60 from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 205 Fire service teams and 86 groups of tree-cutters have been deployed in the vulnerable districts of Odisha.