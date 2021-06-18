Kolkata: A wooden bridge was washed away in East Midnapore’s Ghatal area due to a rise in the water level of a river, triggered by heavy rains in West Bengal. Intense to moderate rains lashed West Bengal on Thursday (June 17) with the India Meteorological Department (Kolkata) predicting more showers over the next three days. Several parts in Kolkata witnessed waterlogging due to incessant showers yesterday. Also Read - West Bengal Board Results 2021 To Be Released by July End, Details on Evaluation Criteria Tomorrow

“Moderate rain with spells of heavy showers are expected in almost all districts of Bengal in the next three days as the southwest monsoon has turned vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal and a cyclonic circulation has formed on the region,” the Met department said.

A wooden bridge was washed away at Ghatal, #EastMidnapore district of #WestBengal due to rise in water level of the river triggered by heavy rains. WATCH VIDEO 👇 #heavyrain pic.twitter.com/m9g7JqrIZ6 — India.com (@indiacom) June 18, 2021

As heavy rains continued to pound West Bengal, houses and buildings were partially submerged in Asansol.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Houses & buildings partially submerged in Asansol following heavy rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/HfKx63aN5A — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

According to the IMD, Kolkata will witness an overcast sky with spells of rain or thundershowers till Saturday.

Meanwhile, conditions are not favourable for the further advancement of monsoon into Rajasthan, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till the last week of June, the IMD said on Thursday. However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh during the next two to three days due to favourable local features, it said.

It said the monsoon flow pattern is likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30 and the further advancement to most parts of northwest India is likely during the same period.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days ahead of schedule. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.