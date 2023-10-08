Home

Video: 3 Kids Among 9 Feared Dead As Landslide Buries Car In UT’s Pithoragarh

Nine members of a family, including 3 children are feared dead after a car they were travelling in was struck by a landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

A rescue operation is currently underway. (Screengrab)

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident, nine members of a family, including three children, are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in was struck by a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Sunday. According to officials, the incident took place at at Thakti on the Kailash Mansarovar road in Dharchula subdivision of the hilly district.

Giving details, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharchula, Divesh Shashni said the vehicle coming from Bundi met with the accident around 2 pm. The SDM said the car was buried under rubble after being struck by the landslide.

At least nine people, including three children, are reportedly feared dead after being the Mahindra Bolero SUV they were travelling in was struck by a landslide and buried under the ensuing rubble, reports quoting eyewitnesses said.

Another innocent family gone A car buried under Landslide debris on Dharchula – Gunji road near Thakti waterfall As info received , there are 9 people incl. 3 childrens travelling in Bolero car which are feared dead , more details awaited 8th Oct 2023

Pithoragarh , Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sgJF60zjC7 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) October 8, 2023

The SDM said a joint search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDM), police, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the Army is currently underway.

More details are awaited.

32 dead in Sikkim flash floods

Meanwhile, the death count in the devastating Sikkim flash floods rose to 32 as more bodies were recovered by rescuers on Sunday. According to officials, 32 bodies including those of nine Army men, have been recovered so far from the slush and debris of the flash flood in the Teesta river that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for the over 100 people who are still missing.

The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, has affected 41,870 people. So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Search was underway for 122 people who are still missing. Seventy-eight people are missing in Pakyong district, 23 in Gangtok district, 15 in Mangan and six in Namchi, it said.

Special radars, drones and Army dogs have been deployed for the search operations, officials said.

So far, 21 bodies have been recovered in Pakyong, six in Gangtok, four in Mangan and one in Namchi, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

