Video: 4 Injured, 6 Missing As Bridge Collapses Over Bhogavo River In Gujarat, Rescue Ops On

At least 10 people were swept away in the Bhogavo river in Surendranagar district of Gujarat after their vehicles plunged into the waters below as the bridge collapsed.

New Delhi: Four people sustained injuries while at least six are reportedly still missing after a portion of an old bridge over the Bhogavo river collapsed in Surendranagar district of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening. According to officials, a part of the bridge caved in when a 40-ton dumper truck tried to cross it despite a ban on plying of heavy vehicles on the structure.

“The incident occurred when a 40-ton dumper was trying to cross the bridge on a panchayat road near Wadhwan city, even though the entry of heavy vehicles was banned,” said an official, according to news agency PTI.

Flash: Latest visuals of 10 swept away as the bridge collapsed in the Vastadi area of #Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Sunday. Rescue operation is underway.#BridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/p2oSPFhQEB — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) September 24, 2023

“A dumper and two motorcycles were on the bridge when its first slab collapsed, leaving four persons with minor injuries,” Surendranagar Collector KC Sampat said, adding that the the heavy vehicle and motorcycles fell into the Bhogavo river.

The collector said the bridge, which is nearly four decades old, and is under the care of the state Road and Buildings Department. A warning board was put up and the bridge was barricaded to prevent the movement of heavy vehicles, he said.

“Despite the barricades, a 40-ton dumper tried to cross the bridge, leading to the collapse of its first slab,” the collector said.

He said the request for a new bridge was already forwarded.

Reports said that at least ten people were swept away in the river after their vehicles plunged into the waters below as the bridge collapsed.

A rescue operation was launched by the local police and other authorities to save the victims, reports said. They said that four people were rescued while at least six others are reported missing when last reports came in.

The rescued people had sustained minor injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities. Rescue operations are underway to search for the missing people, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

