New Delhi: In a shocking incident captured on camera, the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient was forced to carry the body to the cremation ground on a bike after the hospital failed to arrange for an ambulance in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. A video went viral where two people were seen carrying a woman's body in between them to the cremation ground on a motorcycle.

The 50-year-old woman in the viral video, a native of Mandasa Mandal village in Srikakulam district, had COVID-19 symptoms and was awaiting her test results when she died of the deadly disease.

The family kept waiting for an ambulance or any other vehicle in which the body could be ferried to the crematorium for funeral. On receiving no help from the hospital, the deceased woman’s son and son-in-law decided to carry her on the bike.

A similar incident surfaced from a COVID-19 facility in Jharkhand where one patient was wheeled out on a scooty as the hospital reportedly ran out of stretchers. A video was doing rounds on social media platforms where three men were seen helping an elderly man onto the scooty in the ward of Palamu’s Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) to escort him out of there and admit him to another hospital.

While Delhi has been in the limelight over the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals around the country have been facing a similar situation. Ambulances have been burdened with a rising number of patients gasping for breath as the second wave of coronavirus gripped India to the core.