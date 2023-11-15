Home

News

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express Train

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express Train

A fire broke out in a coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in one of the coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Wednesday, officials said. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident when last reports came in, they said.

Trending Now

The fire was noticed by the station master when the train was passing through the Sarai Bhopat station, officials said. They said the railway official noticed smoke coming out of the sleeper coach and immediately informed the train driver and guard, leading to the train being halted at the station.

You may like to read

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed the train coach engulfed in massive flames.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE:

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the S1 coach of train 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special when it was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh. According to CPRO, North Central Railways, there are no injuries or casualties (Earlier Video; Source: Passenger) pic.twitter.com/mTFHcTlhak — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

#WATCH | While train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or… pic.twitter.com/U6LfewBsrx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

A massive fire broke out in New Delhi-Darbhanga Express train (02570) near #Etawah in UP. The #fire broke out when Darbhanga Clone Special (02570) was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in #UttarPradesh. The station master stopped the train after he saw smoke in the #S1… pic.twitter.com/DMnQ0M4PBg — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) November 15, 2023

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the S1 coach of train 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special when it was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh. According to CPRO, North Central Railways, there are no injuries or casualties (Earlier Video; Source: Passenger) pic.twitter.com/mTFHcTlhak — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a train, travelling to Bihar's Darbhanga from New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. Firemen on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yjVWmUyygU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2023

Railway officials said all passengers were safely evacuated from the burning coach and are completely unharmed. Meanwhile, reports said that passengers travelling in the coach were seen jumping out of the train when the fire broke out.

Citing sources, India Today reported that the train was allegedly carrying more passengers than its capacity. The train was heading to Darbhanga in Bihar from New Delhi.

“While train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or casualties. The train is scheduled to leave shortly,” CPRO, North Central Railways said, according to news agency ANI.

Fire and emergency services have been rushed to the spot and fire has been been brought under control as of last reports.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.