WATCH: IAF C-130J Aircraft Executes First-Ever Night Landing At Kargil Airstrip

New Delhi: In a significant first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip in Ladakh. The IAF Sunday announced its C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft recently achieved the milestone by executing a night landing at the at the high-altitude Kargil advanced landing ground near the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in the Union Territory.

The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF’s capabilities in challenging environments, it said.

The night landing of the tactical lift aircraft with the elite Garud commandos on board at the Kargil airstrip demonstrated the IAF’s operational capabilities in the strategically crucial sector, people familiar with the matter said.

While IAF aircraft have operated from the advanced landing ground before, it was the first time that a transport plane made a night landing.

In a post on X, the IAF revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds.#SakshamSashaktAtmanirbhar pic.twitter.com/MNwLzaQDz7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 7, 2024

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds,” IAF posted on X.

The Kargil airstrip is located at an altitude of around 10,500 feet.

The defence ministry has also been focusing on enhancing infrastructure at almost all airfields along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) as per operational requirements.

It is especially boosting infrastructure at the Daulat Beg Oldi Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) as well as the Nyoma airstrip.

The Daulat Beg Oldi ALG is located close to the LAC at an altitude of 16,700 feet and is known as the highest airfield in the world.

Temperatures in Daulat Beg Oldi drop up to minus 40 degrees Celsius during harsh winter months.

The Nyoma airfield is located at a height of around 13,000 feet.

IAF to extend lifespan of Su-30 MKI fighter jets

In related news, the IAF recently announced that it plans to extends extend the service life of its Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets for at least twenty years. IAF had started the induction of the Russian-origin combat aircraft about two decades ago.

The Indian Air Force has inducted 272 of the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft operating in its fleet and the twin-engine planes are going to be the mainstay of the force for at least the next 15-20 years.

“Indian Air Force is looking to extend the service life of the fighter jets by another 20 years or more. Indian Air Force carries out extensive tests on the airframe and other parts of the aircraft to extend their service life and has had earlier experience in doing so,” defence officials told news agency ANI.

“Service life extension would help the Indian Air Force to maintain the fleet of its mighty Su-30s around 2045-2050,” they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

