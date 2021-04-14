Ranchi: A rise in coronavirus cases and a dearth of doctors looms large across the country as India’s cumulative caseload climbed to over 1.84 lakh on Wednesday. This very pain could be heard in the voice of a 30-year-old woman who travelled from Hazaribagh to Jharkhand capital Ranchi to admit her COVID-infected father in Sadar Hospital. In a video that went viral, the woman narrated how she had to wait in the hospital’s parking lot for nearly 30 minutes before she got any help. By the time a doctor arrived, her father had passed away. Also Read - Tokyo Marks 100 Days to go Until Olympics Amid Covid Spike

Doctors declared the patient dead around the same time when state Health Minister Banna Gupta was doing rounds to review the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. Also Read - India Records 184372 COVID Cases, 1027 Deaths In 24 Hours; Active Cases Cross 13 Lakh Mark

As the wailing daughter took her father out of the hospital in a stretcher, she confronted the health minister and screamed, “Mantri ji, doctor doctor chillate reh gaye koi doctor nahi aaya aadhe ghante tak…yahan ka halat itna kharab hai, yahi mar gaye (papa) tadap tadap ke…khali vote lene aate hai (Mr Minister, we were crying out loud for a doctor, kept asking for a doctor for more than half an hour, nobody came to our rescue… the condition is so bad here my father died waiting…they only come here for votes)”. Also Read - Amid Kumbh Mela Fervour, Haridwar Logs Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases in 2 Days

Watch the viral video:

Jharkhand: Congress-UPA ruled so this video won’t make headlines, but watch a wailing daughter tells the story of Governance in the state: “Doctor Doctor chillatey reh gaye, koi Poochne nhi aaya” 😢pic.twitter.com/IvmdMl7EHm — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) April 14, 2021

The video revealed the sorry state of health infrastructure in Jharkhand which has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Jharkhand logged 2,844 fresh cases and 29 deaths till Wednesday morning, pushing the tally climbed to 1,44,594 with 1,261 deaths. State capital Ranchi reported the highest number of single-day deaths as well as new infections – 6 and 1,049, respectively.