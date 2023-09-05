Watch Viral Video: Sick Leopard Harassed By Villagers In Madya Pradesh District Dewas

An official stated that the leopard was severely ill and showed initial signs of a neurological condition.

Viral Video Sick Leopard Taunted By Villagers In Madya Pradesh District Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: A recent event was seen in the state of Madhya Pradesh, A mass gathering of villagers was spotted Harassed and clicking pictures located in the Madhya Pradesh district. The reports showed the sick Leopard was being tortured by villagers soon after the video went viral. According to an official, the Leopard in Indore was receiving treatment at a veterinary hospital due to its serious illness.

Watch: Viral Video: Sick Leopard Brought To Indore Zoo For Treatment:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: After a sick leopard was brought to Indore Zoo from Dewas district for treatment, Dr Uttam Yadav (In-charge, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya) says, “It was brought from the Dewas forest range at around 10 am and we started its treatment at 11 am. The… pic.twitter.com/F3jzQJJNq5 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

Dr Uttam Yadav, in charge of Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, said “The animal was facing neurological symptoms and was brought in for treatment from the Dewas forest range at 10:00 a.m in morning and the treatment took place by 11:00 a.m” An official stated that there were several possible reasons for the death of a leopard, which was being treated like any domestic animal by villagers in a viral video.

Dr. Yadav stated that the animal might have been suffering from a neurological disorder that led to the loss of identity of the Leopard. The animal did not make any sudden movements neither roared nor attacked anyone. In the viral video, the Leopard can be clearly seen being touched and clicking selfies and taunting the sick Leopard. A team from Dewas Forest Department brought the leopard to Indore for the ailment, and Dr. Yadav suggested that the animal may have come into contact with rabies or the canine distemper virus common virus among animals.

After a few hours of check, the veterinarian stated that the leopard was experiencing seizures every half an hour, similar to epilepsy, and was also losing its sight. The animal’s body was hardening over a period of time and it had recorded high body temperature.

Due to the rising temperature, the leopard was dehydrated as a result of prolonged hunger and thirst. Despite a decrease in seizure frequency over the past 24 hours, the leopard remained in critical condition. After collecting samples by Wildlife Forensic and Health from Jabalpur they further examined and determined the Leopard was about 10 years old and the body showed no scars or injury.

The Forensic team also reported “It is difficult to state the Leopard would see another day but it has made significant improvement in its health from past 24 hours, the animal is being monitored full time and inputs from modern experts is also being considered.

(Inputs from ANI)

