New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released an old video of former PM Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha in 2003 making an appeal for making citizenship rules more lenient. At that time, he was the leader of Opposition.

Watch Video

In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that… pic.twitter.com/7BOJJMdkKa — BJP (@BJP4India) December 19, 2019

“While I am on this subject, Madam, I would like to say something, about the treatment of refugees. After the partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal,” the former PM is heard to be saying in the video.

“I sincerely hope that the honourable Deputy Prime Minister will bear this in mind in charting out the future course of action with regard to the Citizenship Act,” he said to LK Advani