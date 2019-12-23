Kolkata: The rift between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Jadavpur University students’ unions intensified on Monday after he was shown black flags as he arrived to participate in a convocation ceremony.

Many students and staff of the University staged a black flag demonstration, blocked Dhankhar’s car and raised ‘Go back’ slogans against him, when he arrived at the campus.

Demonstrators alleged that he has failed to show impartiality as Governor and also slammed him for supporting the controversial new citizenship law. Watch the video here:

#WATCH West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by students on his arrival at Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PLlPJlabAU — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

“Rajbhavan has become Nagpur (headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh),” said a poster, as the demonstrators said they did not want Dhankhar as ex-officio chancellor and would boycott him.