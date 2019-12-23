Kolkata: The rift between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Jadavpur University students’ unions intensified on Monday after he was shown black flags as he arrived to participate in a convocation ceremony.
Many students and staff of the University staged a black flag demonstration, blocked Dhankhar’s car and raised ‘Go back’ slogans against him, when he arrived at the campus.
Demonstrators alleged that he has failed to show impartiality as Governor and also slammed him for supporting the controversial new citizenship law. Watch the video here:
“Rajbhavan has become Nagpur (headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh),” said a poster, as the demonstrators said they did not want Dhankhar as ex-officio chancellor and would boycott him.
Dhankhar was stuck for around 45 minutes, after which he was escorted to the court meeting venue by security men.
As Chancellor would be presiding the 10th Meeting of the 9th Court of the Jadavpur University scheduled to be held on Monday, the 23rd of December,2019 at 200 p.m. in the Committee Room No. I of the University,” Dhankhar had said in a tweet.