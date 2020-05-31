New Delhi: After noted astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away in Friday at the age of 88, reportedly from COVID-19, the video of the astrologer predicting the end of the virus by May 21 is being widely circulated. Also Read - 'Unlock 1' in Gujarat: New Set of Relaxations Announced | Read Guidelines Here

In this video, he could be seen predicting that the coronavirus situation will end by May in India. Interestingly, the ministry of home affairs has released a unlock 1.0 guideline to be maintained from June — from June 8 to be specific.

In beginning of Apr 2020, 90 year old Bejan Daruwalla predicted that Covid-19 disease will almost end by mid May. He passed away today because of Covid-19 infection at a private hospital in Ahmedabad #BejanDaruwalla pic.twitter.com/KZWLP9gbp0 — BOJack (@SinceMarch2010) May 29, 2020



The other predictions of the famous astrologer including that of PM Modi’s political success etc., are also being widely discussed on various platforms of social media.

Bejan Daruwalla’s son Nastur Daruwalla, who is also an astrologer, has said the next year will be the best year for India. “India, despite its poverty and joblessness, will rise like a phoenix. Next year will be the best year for India and the country will soon emerge as a superpower,” Nastur Daruwalla said to TOI.