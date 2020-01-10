New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, scheduled to be held on February 8, the social media war is hotting up with the AAP, the BJP and the Congress deploying all its strength to not miss a chance to tickle the funny bone on social media.

Taking a funny dig at the plight of the Congress and the BJP, the social media handlers of the party edited an old cement advertisement where two families are trying to tear apart the wall in between. They try to break it, uproot it but nothing happens. Credit, the cement. In AAP’s take, that wall is Kejriwal, or Kejriwall, standing in between the BJP and the Congress. No matter how both the sides try to raze the wall — through CBI raids, through the L-G, the wall stands.

The video has got 4.5k retweets and 14.8K likes at the time of writing the story. This is not the only one. AAP’s Twitter handle is making fun of almost everything. As Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tweeted a photo of his working at night in dark, AAP laughed at the power situation in Haryana.

Then it never stops making fun of BJP’s CM face in Delhi. Or, the absence of it.

Who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal ?@BJP4Delhi leaders : pic.twitter.com/CkDT5AYHDa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2020

The BJP is also playing on words.

The Congress too has something up their sleeves.

The battle of ballot has already become interesting on Twitter.