New Delhi: A day before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to kick off the mega march against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter shared a Facebook video, made by some Facebook page, mocking at Mamata Banerjee.

Analytical video that stirs rational approach. https://t.co/S3JPulZ5wZ — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 17, 2019

Following the link, one can find the video which shows “two faces” of the Chief Ministers.

Watch Video:

The existence of this double standard has disrupted the normal life in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee in 2005 : Bangladeshi infiltration is a serious matter. Mamata Banerjee in 2019 : No need of NRC in Bengal.@MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/HSsfoiHH9j — Dhaka Surendra (@DhakaSurendra) December 17, 2019

In 2005, Mamata Banerjee states in the Lok Sabha that the infiltration in Bengal was a serious issues. “I have both the Bangladeshi and the Indian voters list. This is a very serious matter. I would like to know when would it be discussed in the house,” the then Lok Sabha MP had said. At that time the CPM was in power in the state. Lok Sabha deputy speaker Charanjeet Singh Atwal was presiding the house. Mamata rushed to the Well, tore and threw paper at him. It was 2005 and she said that CPM was benefitting from illegal Bangladeshi voters.

The video juxtaposes 2005’s Mamata with that of now who is a severe critic of NRC.

“Our slogan is ‘No CAB, No NRC in Bengal’,” Mamata said during a rally against the CAA and the NRC in Jadavpur on Tuesday. She said the Bill was passed in the Parliament without consulting any political party. “The Bill was passed in the Parliament without any consultation. You cannot make out the religion of a person through their dress,” she added. Condemning the violence that erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Mamata alleged that the police brutally tortured the innocent students.

“There is no end to conspiracies by the BJP. They discreetly light fires in the country. If you come across such fires, douse them immediately. We will not initiate violence,” she said.