WATCH: When Rahul Gandhi Tore The 2013 Ordinance That Could Have Saved Him From Disqualification Today

Back in 2013, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking on the ordinance, took a line which was contrary to his own party as he called the draft "complete nonsense".

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As MP Day After Conviction In 2019 Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification As MP: When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Parliament today following his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, video of the Wayanad MP tearing away the 2013 ordinance that sought to overturn the rule that disqualifies convicted MPs and MLAs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The ordinance was aimed to protect the convicted MPs and MLAs so that they are not disqualified. As fate would have been, 10 years later he himself got disqualified as he was convicted in a defamation case for his remark that “why people with Modi as their surname are thieves” which eventually cost him his Lok Sabha seat.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Opposes Ordinance That Protects MPs, MLAs In Case Of Conviction

Taking clue from his Mother Sonia Gandhi even Rahul Gandhi also didn’t leave any chance of respecting Manmohan Singh by tearing d ordinance pic.twitter.com/5i1Fbmo3Ox — Shashi Kumar (@iShashiShekhar) February 9, 2017

Back in 2013, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking on the ordinance, took a line which was contrary to his own party as he called the draft “complete nonsense”. “I personally think what the government is doing on the ordinance is wrong. It was a political decision, every party does it, and there is a time to stop this nonsense… If we actually want to stop corruption then we cannot make these compromises,” said Rahul Gandhi which created a divide within his party. He said the ordinance should be “torn and thrown out”. The Manmohan Singh-led UPA government eventually scrapped the ordinance.

Cut to 2023, and Rahul Gandhi is not an MP now which left many wondering what would have happened had he not torn that ordinance in 2013. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also declared his constituency vacant. The Election Commission may announce a special election soon for the seat.

Strangulation Of Democracy: Congress On Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

As soon as the former Congress President was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member, several party leaders attacked the Modi-led BJP and called the move “anti-democratic”. Congress leader Abhishek Manushinghvi, while addressing the media, said the move is nothing short of “strangulating the democracy”. “The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear case of the anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

“They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don’t want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We’ll continue to demand JPC, If needed we’ll go to jail to save democracy,” Congress chief Kharge said.

“I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy,” wrote Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.