New Delhi: In another incident of hooliganism caught on camera, a woman toll collector at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza on Thursday was slapped and beaten by a commuter after an argument over toll charges.

A video clip of the incident was shared by news agency ANI, in which the driver was seen getting down from his car and arguing with the collector, trying to get away without paying the tax. Shortly after the driver slapped the woman from the window after which the woman retaliated with an attack.

The two got into an outrageous fight outside the toll booth. People standing nearby tried to intervene and stop the two from hitting. The video has gone viral on the internet and people are criticising the incident. Twitterati has come to the support of the tax collector for hitting back at the man while slamming him for the act.

#WATCH Kherki Daula toll plaza employee slapped by a car driver today following argument over toll charges (Source: CCTV) #Haryana pic.twitter.com/8WtJ7vft8D — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

An FIR was lodged against the driver this afternoon for slapping a female toll collector, following which the man was arrested.

This is not the first of such incidents at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Last month, a woman collector was punched by a commuter and another employee was dragged into the fight when he tried to stop them.