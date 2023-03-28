Home

‘Watching Rahul Gandhi’s Case, Respect For Rule Of Law…’: US

The United States said it is "watching" the Rahul Gandhi's case in courts while continuing to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The United States said it is “watching” Congress Rahul Gandhi’s case in Indian courts, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said. The US also said that it continues to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.

“Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We are watching Mr Gandhi’s case in Indian courts and we engage with the government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including, freedom of expression,” Patel told reporters, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Patel said it is normal and standard for the United States to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where it has bilateral relationships. “In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a key to strengthening both our democracies,” Patel said

What’s the case against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a local court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his disqualification as Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. Rahul Gandhi was granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

The case is related to to a criminal defamation suit filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi against Rahul Gandhi for his comment made during a rally in Karnataka. At a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Rahul Gandhi said: “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

On Monday, Opposition parties stepped up their offensive against the Narendra Modi government and observed a “black day for democracy”, three days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, assigned to him as an MP. The notice to Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

