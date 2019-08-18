New Delhi: A flood alert has been sounded as the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark after a total of 4 lakh 30 thousand 817 cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Haryana.

The catchment area has been evacuated following the release of water which further raised the water level of the Yamuna, which is already flowing at a dangerous level.

The continuous rain in the Yamuna catchment area has only added to the rising water levels which prompted the Yamuna Nagar administration to issue an alert till Delhi.

As per an official, the administration has been closely monitoring the water level of Yamuna and preparations are being made to deal with the flood-like situation.

The national capital received light to moderate rainfall throughout the day on Saturday and continued on Sunday morning.

In September last year, a flood alert was sounded after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark and was flowing at 205.24 metres.

Due to heavy rains and incidents of landslides in the Himachal region, all private and government educational institutions in the Kullu district will remain closed on 19 August.