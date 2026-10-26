Water crisis in Rajasthan: State government declares 80 tehsils in 14 districts drought-hit – Check names here

Rajasthan’s 14 districts have been declared drought-affected after deficient rainfall, reduced water availability. Damage to the kharif crops is also one of the major reasons. Check details here.

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Water crisis in Rajasthan: State government declares 80 tehsils in 14 districts drought-hit – Check names here | Image: ANI

Water Crisis In Rajasthan: The state government in Rajasthan has declared 80 tehsils across fourteen districts as drought-affected following below-normal monsoon rainfall, limited water availability, and damage to kharif crops. As per the notification issued by the state’s Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence Department on October 25, as many as 69 tehsils have been marked as severely drought-affected and 11 as moderately affected by drought. The declaration will remain in effect for six months.

80 Tehsils Across 14 Districts Declared Drought-Hit

The department declared 53 tehsils across 13 districts as drought-hit, and in second notification, it covered 27 tehsils across 10 districts. Out if these tehsils, 25 have been classified as severely affected, two as moderately affected. The districts included Banswara, Barmer, Balotra, Bikaner, Churu, Dungarpur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Nagaur, Pali and Sirohi.

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Jodhpur Tops Rajasthan’s Drought-Hit Tehsil List

The major reasons during the assessment were deficient rainfall, water scarcity, poor crop conditions and the data given by the Centre’s Drought Monitoring Portal. The assessment was done after reviewing Centre’s Drought Management Manual, 2016.