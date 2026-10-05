Water cut in Maharashtra: Government orders restrictions from October 16 amid drought, El Nino concerns

Maharashtra government on Monday announced a 10 percent water cut from October 16 amid drought and El Nino concerns. Check details here.

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Water cut in Maharashtra: Government orders restrictions from October 16 amid drought, El Nino concerns | Image: X

Water Cut In Maharashtra: In a significant move, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced 10 percent water cut across the states. The restrictions in the water supply will be implemented from October 16. The state government has taken the decision citing reduced monsoon rainfall and limited water availability in several regions amid the impact of El Nino.

The authorities have directed all the municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats to implement 10 percent restrictions from the given date. The officials have also been asked to undertake special drives to curb leakage and water wastage. The concerned officials have been instructed to operate the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at full capacity and use the treated water for gardens, constructions and washing purposes.

Maharashtra Declared Drought In 265 Talukas

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday announced the state government’s decision, saying that the Water Resources Department has detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water till August 31 next year. The department has given the topmost priority to drinking water.

The state government has a drought situation in 265 talukas. In these talukas Trigger-1 criterion was applied during 2026 kharif season. According to Mahajan, due to El Nino’s major effect, the state government has instructed the concerned agencies to use water judiciously and implement stringent conservation measures.

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update, 05 October 2026: Will it rain in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli today?

Key Highlights

Maharashtra will implement 10 percent water cut across all municipal bodies, corporations and gram panchayats starting October 16.

Low monsoon rainfall and El Nino effects have forced drought declarations in 265 talukas.

The government has reserved dam water for drinking needs up to August 31, 2027.

Industrial units must treat, reuse, or recycle at least 30 percent of their total water consumption.

Government Prioritised Drinking Water

Under the state government’s water management plan, officials are instructed to prioritise drinking water requirements, while planning the proper use of water from dams and reservoirs. The government plans to reserve drinking water up to August 31, 2027, after taking evaporation, siltation and unauthorised extraction into account. The plan is to maintain a 10 percent additional emergency buffer stock in every reservoir.

In case of extreme situation, water from dead storage may be utilised following all technical assessments.

Industries Ordered to Recycle 30% Water

The state government has also instructed Industries to reuse or recycle at least 30 percent of the water they use.

Water will be allocated for irrigation only after meeting drinking water and livestock requirements. Rabi foodgrain and fodder crops will be given priority. The state government is also going to promote water-saving irrigation methods.