Water cut: Pune to face weekly water shutdown from this date, hotels, restaurants, hostels ask to adopt water-saving measures

Hotels, restaurants, hostels, commercial establishments and housing societies have been instructed to adopt water-saving measures.

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Water cut: Pune to face weekly water shutdown from this date, hotels, restaurants, hostels ask to adopt water-saving measures

Pune Water Cut: Residents of Pune city are going to face a major weekly water cut starting from October 15. The complete water supply shutdown is scheduled for every Thursday as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is taking aggressive measures to conserve the depleting reserves. The measures are being taken to deal with the possible impacts of El Nino and the rainfall deficit. The decision was taken after reviewing water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain, Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams. The water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain was 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) as of October 12. The water level is below normal compared to the previous year in the same month.

State Govt Directs Local Bodies To Cut Water Consumption By 10%

The Maharashtra government has instructed local bodies to reduce water consumption by 10 percent starting from October 16. However, this restriction could be tightened in the coming days to maintain the supplies till next monsoon season, August 31, 2027.

According to Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, the weekly shutdown was mandatory in order to maintain available reserves in the coming months.

“The available water stock is lower than usual. In view of the possibility of reduced rainfall and the need to ensure drinking water availability in the coming months, the PMC has decided to suspend water supply across the city every Thursday,” she said.

State GR Directives And PMC Mandatory Restrictions

According to the Government Resolution (GR), which was issued by the state water resources department, authorities have been instructed to prepare dam-wise and use-wise water management plans and prioritise drinking water. They have also been directed to take advance measures to deal with a possible drought-like situation.

No Drinking Water for Construction or Washing

The PMC has requested housing societies, commercial establishments and institutions to avoid wastage of water. As per the new guidelines, drinking water cannot be used for construction. Instead, treated sewage water from sewage treatment plants and water from borewell can be used.

The authorities have instructed public and private vehicle-washing centres to shut their operations. Fresh water or drinking water must not be used to wash vehicles and to maintain private swimming pools and gardens.

Residents and managers of civic buildings have been asked to repair leaking pipelines and toilet flush systems in order to save water. Automatic float valves should be installed in water tanks to reduce the water overflow.

Strict Crackdown On Illegal Water Connections

Authorities have instructed hotels, restaurants, hostels and commercial establishments to adopt water-saving measures, warning of strict action against unauthorised water connections.