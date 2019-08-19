New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Monday warned the people living in the vicinity of Yamuna river that the water level is likely to cross danger mark.

“Water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation 24×7,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal had called an emergency meeting at 1 PM today to deliberate upon a course of action and strategy to deal with the current situation after a Twitter user had sent out a warning stating that the rising water level will mark the “highest ever recorded” release of 8.47 cusec at Hathnikund.

With the river already flowing at a dangerous level, the release of water has only led to a further rise in the water level.

A high alert was sounded in the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, which was further extended till Delhi. According to officials, the situation is being closely monitored and preparations are being made to deal with a flood-like situation.

Last July, too, the river had breached its warning mark which led to the movement of traffic being suspended on the Old Yamuna Bridge for a few days. Last year, its water level had reached 205.5 metres.