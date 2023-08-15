Home

News

India

Water Level In Yamuna Crosses ‘Warning’ Mark In Delhi

Water Level In Yamuna Crosses ‘Warning’ Mark In Delhi

According to the CWC, Yamuna's water level crossed the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi with the level rising to 204.57 meters.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 m, at 6 pm, said Central Water Commission (CWC). (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Because of the heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi on Tuesday increased, crossing the ‘warning’ mark.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 m, at 6 pm, said Central Water Commission (CWC).

Trending Now

Warning Level Crossed

According to the CWC, Yamuna’s water level crossed the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi with the level rising to 204.57 meters. The ‘warning’ level is 204.5 m. The Central Water Commission (CWC) predicted that the level is set to rise further to 205 m by 5 am on Wednesday. This is, however, below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 m, as per news agency ANI.

A month earlier heavy rainfall in the river’s catchment area caused floods in several areas of the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna in Delhi registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 m.

6 PM Update Of Yamuna Water Levels

The water level in the Yamuna river at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 meters at 6 pm on Tuesday. This is above the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 meters, but below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters. The Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast indicates that the water level is expected to rise to 205 meters by 5 am on Wednesday.

This comes about a month after heavy rainfall in the river’s catchment area caused flooding in Delhi. The flooding was the worst that the city has seen in 45 years. On July 13, the Yamuna in Delhi registered its highest-ever recorded flood level of 208.66 meters, as per the Indian Express.

Delhi On High Alert

Delhi had been on alert in July when the discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage crossed 2.51 lakh cusecs. This is a very high amount of water, and it caused the Yamuna river to rise to dangerous levels. The discharge from the barrage is usually much lower, around 352 cusecs in dry weather.

Delhi also recorded light rainfall on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dry for the rest of the week. However, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next few days, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES