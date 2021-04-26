New Delhi: Water supply across the national capital was affected from Sunday evening in wake of curtailment of operations at two treatment plants, a Delhi Jal Board statement said. Also Read - Delhi Govt's Jantasamvad Website to Provide Real-time Update on Availability of Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients. Check Details

"Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad Pond (668 feet) against the normal level of 674.5 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in Yamuna river, water production has been curtailed at Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal," it said, adding that water supply shall be affected from Sunday evening till the pond level improves to normal.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar East and West, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment and South Delhi.

The DJB advised the public to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on demand from water emergencies control room.

“Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” it said.