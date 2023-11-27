Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Delhi At THESE Locations; Check Affected Areas Here

Due to shut down for interconnection of water main at Keshopur drain and Peeragarhi Chowk, the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/will be available at low pressure from the evening of 29.11.2023 to morning 30.11.2023.

Delhi Water Supply: The Delhi Jal Board has informed that water supply will be affected in Delhi. It has said, “Due to shutdown for interconnection at Keshopur drain and Peeragarhi Chowk (Rohtak Road) from 10 AM to 10 PM on November 29, the water supply in several colonies and areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure from the evening of November 29 to the morning of November 30”.

Water Supply-Affected Areas: Full List

The “affected areas are Rohini Sectors 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23, and 25, Madhuban Chowk, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Major Bhupender Singh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Krishna Park, Janakpuri, and their adjoining areas,” it said.

Delhi Jal Board Provides Emergency Numbers

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has provided emergency numbers for residents affected by the water supply disruption. The central control room numbers are 011-23513073, 011-23634469, and 011-23527679.

Specific emergency numbers for affected areas are as follows:

D Block, Jankapuri: 011-2852123

Nangloi: 18001217744

Holambi Kalan: 011-27700231

Mongolpuri: 011-20873096

West Delhi: 011-25281197

Residents are advised to contact the DJB at these numbers in case of any water-related problems.

