New Delhi: People living in South Delhi will be inconvenienced on Wednesday and Thursday as there will be no water supply during evenings on the aforesaid days, Jal Board said in a tweet. Hence, people are advised to use water judiciously and save some for later to avoid shortage.

The affected areas will include Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, al Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Dakshinpuri, Panchsheel Park, Shapur Jat, Kotla Mubarakpur , Defence Colony, Sarita Vihar, Siddhartha Enclave, Apollo, GK (North), Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Geetanjali, Shriniwaspuri, GK (South), Chatterpur, NDMC and their adjoining area.

“Water Tankers can be requisitioned from the following: Mandawali 22727818,Giri Nagar 26473720, Jal Sadan 29819035, 29814106,Vasant Kunj 26137216, Sarita Vihar 29941824,29941825,Greater Kailash 29234746,Central Control Room1916,23527679,23634469,9650291021, 1800117118 (24×7),” Jal Board said in a series of tweets on October 7.

The water supply to the following areas shall be affected in the Evening of 10.10.2019 (Thursday) and on 11.10.2019 (Friday):

In the month of August, there was an issue in the water supply at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants owing to high turbidity in raw water from the Yamuna river. “Due to high turbidity in raw water from the Yamuna, the pumping from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants is affected today (Tuesday) and likely to remain affected till the situation improves,” the DJB had said in an official statement.

Further, the Jal Board notified that water will be available at low pressure in central, north, some parts of south and west Delhi including the entire New Delhi Municipal Corporation area.