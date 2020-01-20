New Delhi: Owing to the annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, a few areas of the national Capital is expected to witness low water pressure on Monday and Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board said in an advisory.

The areas to be affected on Monday are – Nehru Place, C-2/D Block Janakpuri area, Nangal Village, Dwarka, 1393 Clubbed House Pkt.4 Sector-12 Dwarka, 717 DUs Pkt.1 Phase 1 & 2 Sector-13 Dwarka, 8 Block Trilokpuri.

Water supply will be disrupted on Tuesday in the following areas – C-6 Vasant Kunj, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Maidangarhi, Gali no. 1 to 28 Tughlakabad Exten., C-25/D Block Janakpuri, C-3/120 SFS Janakpuri, Nangal Village, 804 SFS Pkt.B Sector-4 Dwarka, Shalimar Park,

“Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance,” the Delhi Jal Board stated in the advisory.

Earlier last year, a study by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry had revealed that tap water in Delhi was not safe to drink. Metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai had failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters tested by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which was under the aegis of the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The BIS had found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not comply with the quality norm and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had stated.

Notably, testing was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.