New Delhi: In view of shifting and repair view in a water pipeline, residents of south Delhi were advised to store water as the supply will be affected on October 10 and October 11, stated the Delhi Jal Board.

Some of the areas that will remain affected for these two days are Kailash Nagar, Jal Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Deer Park, Lajpat Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Defence Colony, Siddharth Enclave, Okhla, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Dakshin Puri, GK 2 and NDMC, revealed an official statement issued by DJB’s executive engineer S P Singh on Tuesday.

Further, residents of these areas were advised to store adequate water in view of the impending water shortage. As per news agency PTI, the residents of these areas can get water supply from water tankers in their areas by calling the Delhi Jal Board.