NEW DELHI: Water supply in the national capital will resume to normal latest by Saturday morning, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha said on Friday, after some parts of North-West, West and South Delhi faced shortages. Also Read - AAP's Raghav Chadha Tears Up Slum Demolition Notice, Says Will Move Supreme Court Against Centre

Chadha said that the shortage was caused after two water treatment plants were shut as they were overwhelmed by water from the Yamuna river, which contained spiked levels of ammonia while speaking to news agency ANI. Also Read - Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Confesses His Role in Northeast Delhi Riots: Police

“The Yamuna river water coming from Haryana to Delhi had spiked levels of ammonia and reached 3 ppm (parts per million). Because of this, two major water treatment plants had to be shut as they were overwhelmed. This affected the water supply of a few parts of North, North-West and South Delhi,” Chadha said. Also Read - 'Congress on Ventilator, Taking Last Breath,' AAP Scoffs Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis

“We coordinated with the Haryana government and found a solution to this problem. Affected parts will receive normal water supply latest by tomorrow morning,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)