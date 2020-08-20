New Delhi: A day after incessant rains, monsoon woes continue to batter Delhi-NCR as several areas remained under water, without electricity on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The temperature, however, came down to 27 degrees on Thursday morning. Also Read - Rains in Delhi: Wall Collapses, Several Cars Damaged in Saket

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours,” the IMD tweeted on Thursday. Also Read - Fake Video: This Waterlogging Video Shared by Delhi Congress Vice President is Not From Delhi

On Wednesday, people and vehicles waded through waterlogged roads to reach their destinations and traffic moved at snail’s pace in many places. Seven cars were damaged after the boundary wall of a school in Saket in south Delhi collapsed apparently due to the heavy rain, police said. At many places, cars were submerged under the water. The situation was particularly bad in Gurgaon where rains flooded the roads, giving the semblance of small rivers.

The most striking was the inundation of the underpasses on the posh Golf Course Road where water filled the carriageways on both sides of the road stretch — touted to be aesthetically among the best in the country.

Power cuts during the rain in some areas amplified the problems of residents of the Millennium City, particularly those working from home, and home delivery services were also impacted.

In Delhi, waterlogging took place at different locations in areas including Kirari, Burari and Rohini, the North MCD said.

Trees fell at seven different locations and at eight places parts of buildings collapsed due to rain, the North MCD said. There were power cuts in some parts of the city. Despite the heavy rain on Wednesday, the power supply was smooth in the city. However, in a few areas, the power supply was switched-off for short durations either due to water-logging or tree branches falling on power lines. This was done for safety considerations, a BSES official said.

Water-logging also impacted commercial sectors of 62 and 63, 10, 12, 32 as well as several villages in Noida, while large swathes of low-lying open grounds were inundated.

Delhi has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent, according to the Safdarjung Observatory. Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.