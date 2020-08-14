New Delhi: After winning the trust vote in Rajasthan Assembly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that the saffron party’s conspiracy has failed. “The way the they (BJP) had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique here (Rajasthan), but they have been exposed. Their every tactic failed “, said Gehlot Also Read - 'Puts Full Stop to All Suspicions': Sachin Pilot After Gehlot Wins Trust Vote in Rajasthan Assembly

"It is people's unwavering trust in us and unity of our Congress MLAs that has brought this victory. In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19", he asserted.

Meanwhile, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who has returned to the Congress fold after a month-long rebellion against Gehlot, described himself as the 'strongest warrior' and said he would protect the grand old party at all costs.

Notably, following the intervention of the party high command, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs supporting him participated in a Congress Legislature Party meeting held here on Thursday. Earlier, Pilot had also met Gehlot separately.

“All speculation and whispers doing the rounds have been put to rest now. The Congress MLAs today showed their united face and we shall work unitedly with heart and soul in the coming days”, he stated after the Congress government won the trust vote.

Pilot’s seat in the House was changed after he was removed as the deputy chief minister. Earlier, he used to sit next to the chief minister. In a House of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.